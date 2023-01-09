Hilltops Council and the Australia Day committees from across the region have announced their Australia Day ambassadors who will join towns and villages to celebrate all things Aussie.
According to Council preparations for Australia Day celebrations across the Hilltops are well and truly underway, with three ambassadors set to visit the area to help residents and visitors mark the annual event.
"Award winning Children's Author recognised for her writing on social justice, Susanne Gervay OAM will be in Boorowa; Sonia Gandhi, Director of Gandhi Creations and Board Member of Multicultural NSW will be in Harden; and Mark Warren, son of The Voice Ray ''Rabs'' Warren will be in Young," a spokesperson said.
"Mark heads up Warren Media and Co, a versatile full-service media agency."
The ambassadors will be visiting each of the towns and attending their Australia Day ceremonies as well as helping to inspire locals with their speeches throughout the day.
"The National Australia Day Council recruits hundreds of Australia Day Ambassadors who volunteer their time to attend Australia Day ceremonies across the country to help inspire pride and celebration in local communities," Council said.
"Statistics provided by the National Australia Day Council show that Australia Day is a hugely popular celebration, with more than half of all Australians attending Australia Day organised events by Governments, local Councils, community groups or getting together with family and friends."
On top of all of the fun activities and amazing awards to be presented there will be a number of Australian citizenships that will be conferred at Young on the day.
Council has provided a blurb on each of the ambassadors so that locals will know a little about them before the day.
Susanne Gervay OAM (Boorowa) - You'll usually find Susanne in Istanbul speaking on no bullying at a literature festival and in schools; planting mangroves in Kiribati to protect the islands from rising seas and speaking to hundreds of kids in Tarawa on story. She advocates on issues from early childhood eye testing with The Boy in the Big Blue Glasses endorsed by Vision Australia, supporting the United Nations Vision campaign; disability through her young adult novel Butterflies endorsed by The Children's Hospital; feminism and gender equality in Shadows of Olive Trees; Harmony Day through her picture book Elephants Have Wings which can reach all children on the national curricula; to her acclaimed novel Heroes of the Secret Underground which reaches into her past as the child of refugees and war, The Edge of Limits on Consent for young adults, to bring hope to our young people, now and in the future.
Sonia Gandhi (Harden) - Sonia's work directly promotes a more diverse Australia by engaging with multicultural communities. Sonia has executed over 550 events in her career. On a broader level, the work she produces has served as meeting grounds for the exchange of ideas between nations and platforms for enhanced cultural diplomacy and improved foreign investment and trade. Over the years she has also gained respect and trust of several high profile State Government departments, for whom she has produced a series of multi-stakeholder projects of national significance.
Mark Warren (Young) - Mark is synonymous to the media space, son of The Voice Ray ''Rabs'' Warren - Australia's greatest sports broadcaster, with total bias! Mark heads up Warren Media & Co., a versatile full-service media agency. An AFTRS graduate, NIDA trained, with media in his blood, there was no doubt that Mark Warren was always going to be in the media industry. A proven adman, experience his teacher. A highly skilled media buyer planner with experience across creative, production and talent management. Mark Warren is a dynamic broadcaster, actor, voice actor, MC, presenter and auctioneer.
For more information about the Ambassadors and Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops visit: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/
