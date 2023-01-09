Hilltops Council and the local Australia Day Committees have released information on what locals and visitors can expect at the major towns throughout the Hilltops region this Australia Day.
Wombat, Young, Harden and Boorowa will all hold Australia Day celebrations which will include awards, Australia Day Ambassadors and more.
"The Hilltops region will mark Australia Day 2023 on Thursday 26 January with celebrations across the region," Council said.
Here is what will be happening in each of the towns:
Australia Day in Young will once again be celebrated at Carrington Park with the Town Band playing from 8.30am and a citizenship ceremony and community awards presentation commencing at 9am.
An Australia Day barbecue lunch will be held in the park from 10am along with family fun activities including Circus Box, live music and plenty of children's activities.
The Harden-Murrumburrah Australia Day ceremony will be celebrated at Newson Park from 8am starting with breakfast and local musicians providing entertainment.
The official ceremony and presentation of awards will follow on from the breakfast and entertainment.
The Wombat village Australia Day ceremony, organised by the Wombat Progress Association, will be held at Wagenbah Oval from 10am.
The official program will include the presentation of awards:
The event also has a big line-up of other attractions, including a tractor pull, antique engine display, vintage cars, best dressed Australiana, market stalls and best decorated bike award.
The Boorowa Australia Day Celebrations will be held at the Boorowa Recreation Grounds with the official ceremony commencing at 9.30am including community awards.
An Australia Day luncheon will be held at 12.30pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club (bookings to be made with the club).
A family fun day will run in the afternoon and there will be vintage buses available for viewing from 12noon to 1.30pm at the Boorowa Caravan Park.
Balladeers will perform at the Boorowa Recreation Club from 4pm.
To further celebrate and enjoy this important day there will also be free entry to Council's pools in Boorowa, Harden, Jugiong and Young.
For more information about our Ambassadors and Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops visit: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/
