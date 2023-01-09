Bridge to be replaced with funding from State Government

Hilltops Council has announced the replacement of Sheedy's bridge at Kingsvale thanks to funding recieved from the Fixing Country Bridges program.
Council received $2,409,700 from the program to replace the over 80 year old bridge.
"Hilltops Council has been successful in receiving funding of $2,409,700 to replace Sheedys Bridge on Woodlands Road, Kingsvale, under the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program," Council said.
"Sheedys Bridge is 85 years old and will be replaced with a stronger, sturdier and more resilient concrete bridge."
The funding from the state Government has been welcomed by Council with Hilltops Council General Manager Anthony O'Reilly saying the upgrade will improve community connectivity.
"The new structure will increase the weight limit on the bridge which will provide farmers better access to markets for agriculture products which is the life blood of the economy," Mr O'Reilly said.
Council has said it looks forward to beginning to work on this project in the New Year.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
