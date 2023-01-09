The Young Witness

Bridge to be replaced with funding from State Government

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
January 10 2023 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hilltops Council has announced the replacement of Sheedy's bridge at Kingsvale thanks to funding recieved from the Fixing Country Bridges program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.