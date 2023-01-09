The Young Witness

Investigation established after two-vehicle crash near Stockinbingal leaves two seriously injured

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated January 10 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.