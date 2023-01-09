Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured on Monday.
Police have reported just before 7pm on Monday 9 January, 2023, emergency services were called to Burley Griffin Way, Stockinbingal, after reports of a head-on crash between a b-double truck and Toyota sedan.
"The two male occupants of the Toyota - a 55-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger - were treated at the scene, before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in serious conditions," police said.
"The male driver of the truck was taken to Temora Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and mandatory testing."
According to police officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
"An investigation into the crash is underway and anyway with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
Police are urging anyone with any information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police wish to remind the public that information provided is treated in the strictest of confidence and not to report information via the NSW Police Force social media pages.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.