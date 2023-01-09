Murrumbidgee Local Health District is reminding people to take the risk of heat related illness seriously with temperatures in the region expected to reach into the high 30s this week for several days in a row.
The district's Acting Director Public Health Alison Nikitas said that while heat related illness may affect anyone, certain groups are particularly vulnerable.
These include older persons, people with a chronic medical condition, people who live alone, and infants and children.
"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke," Ms Nikitas said.
"It can also make underlying health conditions worse."
Ms Nikitas stressed that being prepared and taking some simple precautions can reduce the risk of heat-related illness.
"In this extended period of hot weather we need to keep in contact with elderly friends, neighbours and relatives, and also be mindful that babies and children can overheat and dehydrate quickly," she said.
Simple steps to minimise the risk of heat-related illness include:
Emergency Physician Dr Peter Chigwidden encouraged people to be aware of the early signs of heat related illness, and to seek medical care early.
"Headaches, vomiting and particularly things like confusion and an altered mental state are things to be concerned about, and signs that you should come to the emergency department so we can institute some cooling measures and rehydrate you with some fluids," Dr Chigwidden said.
For more information about staying healthy in the heat, as well as tips and tricks for keeping cool and staying hydrated go to www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat
Trusted health advice is available by calling HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.
