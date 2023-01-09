The Young Witness

Murrumbidgee Local Health District are warning locals to take care in the heat ahead of high temperatures

By Newsroom
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is reminding people to take the risk of heat related illness seriously with temperatures in the region expected to reach into the high 30s this week for several days in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.