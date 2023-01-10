Two airlifted from major crash, police operation shuts down 30km of main road

Two helicopters have airlifted patients from a serious Riverina crash overnight, with a police operation continuing this morning shutting down a large stretch of a major road.
Goldfields Way, between Temora and West Wyalong, was closed on Wednesday morning as the operation unfolded.
The closure comes after a horror crash just north of Temora in the early hours of the morning.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two patients were flown from the scene in separate rescue helicopters after the crash unfolded.
Paramedics were called to Goldfields Way, near Thanowring Road, around 1am, responding to reports a vehicle had rolled.
Upon arrival, they discovered two people requiring treatment that would ultimately see them flown from the crash site - in two different helicopters - to Canberra Hospital.
"One was a female in her 20s, who was ejected from the vehicle ... [the other was] a man in his 40s who was trapped for a period of time," the spokesperson said.
Both patients sustained non-life threatening injuries, NSW Ambulance confirmed.
The 30-kilometre section of road was listed as closed just before 8.30am and there are no indication as to when it will reopen.
Non-local traffic is being diverted along Trungley Hall Road and Mary Gilmore Way for both north and southbound travellers, Live Traffic NSW advises.
The route is suitable for heavy vehicles.
