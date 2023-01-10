The Young Witness

Diversions in place on Goldfields Way, Temora, as police operation unfolds

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two airlifted from major crash, police operation shuts down 30km of main road

Two helicopters have airlifted patients from a serious Riverina crash overnight, with a police operation continuing this morning shutting down a large stretch of a major road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.