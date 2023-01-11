Meet Harden nurse Leah Whitehead

Registered nurse and midwife Leah Whitehead spent more than two decades looking after women with high-risk pregnancies at the Royal Hospital for Women. She loved her job and the challenges she faced every day.
But eight years ago, she moved home to Harden in Southwest NSW to look after her ill parents. Nearly a decade on, she has no regrets and will never return to life in Sydney.
Despite the smaller hospital, Leah Whitehead says the quality of care for her patients is exemplary.
Not only do they get the best quality care, whether it's face to face or via virtual services, at Harden Hospital there is something extra special on offer.
"The patients in Harden have their own room with their own bathroom, fresh cooked food with fruit and veggies grown on site," said Leah.
"It's one of the many benefits patients receive in a regional hospital. We are a smaller facility, but we can offer this kind of care and service to our patients, that may not be available in the bigger, busier hospitals."
Ninety percent of the hospital's food is cooked onsite, but Leah is quick to add this is in addition to the excellent patient care they provide.
The Murrumburrah-Harden Health Service has hospital care beds and residential aged care beds.
It also has a 24-hour Emergency Department, which is equipped with telehealth cameras to connect the team in Harden with specialists through the Critical Care Advisory Service.
A range of community nursing and allied health services are also available.
Leah loves her town and the people in her community.
"Living and working in a regional hospital like Harden gives me the best work/life balance. In fact we as a community are just like one big family. There really is no better place to be."
