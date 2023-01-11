Police have recovered a second vehicle and are searching for two drivers who abandoned ejected and trapped passengers after a serious crash this morning.
The hunt for the two men who fled the scene near Temora, which saw a woman ejected from a car and two people airlifted to Canberra Hospital, continues along with a police operation that has shut down a large stretch of a major road.
Goldfields Way, between Temora and West Wyalong, was closed on Wednesday morning as the operation unfolded.
The closure comes after a horror crash just north of Temora in the early hours of the morning.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two patients were flown from the scene in separate rescue helicopters after the crash unfolded.
Paramedics were called to Goldfields Way, near Thanowring Road, around 1am, responding to reports a vehicle had rolled.
Upon arrival, they discovered two people requiring treatment that would ultimately see them flown from the crash site - in two different helicopters - to Canberra Hospital.
"One was a female in her 20s, who was ejected from the vehicle ... [the other was] a man in his 40s who was trapped for a period of time," the spokesperson said.
Both patients sustained non-life threatening injuries, NSW Ambulance confirmed.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers have been told a sedan and a utility were travelling north along the Goldfields Way, when the utility left the roadway and rolled several times.
A female passenger in the backseat of the ute, aged 24, was ejected from the vehicle, while the male front seat passenger, aged in his 40s, suffered leg and head injuries.
The male drivers of both vehicles fled the scene, with the sedan located soon after on Gardner Street, Temora.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The road remains open to local traffic, however it is closed to all other vehicles between the intersection with Thanowring Road, almost opposite Lake Centenary, and Barmedman.
The 30-kilometre section of road was listed as closed just before 8.30am and there are no indication as to when it will reopen.
Non-local traffic is being diverted along Trungley Hall Road and Mary Gilmore Way for both north and southbound travellers, Live Traffic NSW advises.
The route is suitable for heavy vehicles.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
