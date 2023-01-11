Tyler Schiller has a great start to the year

It's already been a huge start to the new year for former Young jockey Tyler Schiller, topping off what was already a huge 2022.
Schiller finished off the year on a high after winning four races at Royal Randwick on Boxing Day taking out the 1000m Furphy Handicap with the Mark Newnham trained Zain's Girl, the 1400m Microphone Yearlings Handicap with the Tracey Bartley trained Irish Kisses, the 1500m Kia Ora Stud Handicap with Above and Beyond trained by Gary Portelli and the 1200m Arrowfield Group 1 Graduates Handicap on Mission Value trained by Mark Newnham.
In 2022 Schiller also took out the Kosciuszko back in October in the saddle on Front Page, he was also named apprentice of the year in the ACT and NSW.
Kick starting his new year the 24-year-old had a fantastic ride on the weekend winning with his 'old favourite' galloper Mission Phoenix trained by Mark Newnham.
Racing at Rosehill Gardens on the weekend Schiller and Mission Phoenix took out the 2000m Schweppes January Cup beating the two Chris Waller trained Aleas and Bonny Ezra for the win.
"It wasn't pretty up the straight on my part but the horse is flying,'' Schiller told Racenet.
"I was a bit hesitant about his chances on a rain-affected track today but Mark (Newnham, trainer) was confident in the horse and wasn't going to be scratching him.
"Mission Phoenix has always had the ability to go to Group level but he has had a few (injury) issues.
"This horse is an old favourite of mine, he's very consistent and one of the quietest, old horses in the stable.
"It's so good to see him back to his best form especially on a wet track as he is better on a drier surface.''
With his thirty-second win of the season Schiller has now moved into second place on the Sydney Jockey's Premiership moving ahead of Zac Llyod.
Trainer Mark Newham praised the former local for his hard work and dedication.
"Tyler rode Taraashoq at Canterbury for me on Friday night and I know he was disappointed he didn't win,'' Newnham told Racenet.
"I walked back down the tunnel with Tyler and I said to him he gave that horse a 10 out of 10 ride.
"I told him if he keeps putting them in that sort of position in a race, he will ride enough winners. The right ones will win, you can't carry them.
"His positioning lately has been very, very good and he can also ride light - he rode 53kg no worries today.
"There will be big opportunities for him in the next few months in some of those big handicaps including maybe King Frankel (Sydney Cup).''
Schiller finished second on Monday at Royal Randwick on the Newnham trained Smooth Sailing and will be racing this weekend at Warwick Farm in Race 2, Race 5, Race 6 and Race 7.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
