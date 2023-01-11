Tyler Schiller has a great start to the year

Schiller finished off the year on a high after winning four races at Royal Randwick on Boxing Day taking out the 1000m Furphy Handicap with the Mark Newnham trained Zain's Girl, the 1400m Microphone Yearlings Handicap with the Tracey Bartley trained Irish Kisses, the 1500m Kia Ora Stud Handicap with Above and Beyond trained by Gary Portelli and the 1200m Arrowfield Group 1 Graduates Handicap on Mission Value trained by Mark Newnham.