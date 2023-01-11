The Young Witness
Updated

Police are searching for two men after a horror crash at Goldfields Way, Thanowring Road

Daisy Huntly
Taylor Dodge
By Daisy Huntly, and Taylor Dodge
Updated January 12 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:55am
Police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a horror crash near Temora. File picture

Riverina police are searching for two drivers who abandoned ejected and trapped passengers after a serious crash in the dead of the night.

