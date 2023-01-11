Riverina police are searching for two drivers who abandoned ejected and trapped passengers after a serious crash in the dead of the night.
The hunt for the two men who fled the crash near Temora, which saw a woman thrown from a ute and two people airlifted to Canberra Hospital, with a resulting police operation closing down a major stretch of road.
Goldfields Way, between Temora and Barmedman, was shut for six hours as the operation unfolded in the wake of the horror incident just north of Temora in the early hours of the morning.
Paramedics were called to Goldfields Way, near Thanowring Road, around 1am, responding to reports of a single vehicle having rolled. Upon arrival, they discovered two people requiring treatment that would ultimately see them flown from the crash site - in two different helicopters - to Canberra Hospital.
"One was a female in her 20s, who was ejected from the vehicle ... [the other was] a man in his 40s who was trapped for a period of time," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers have been told a sedan and a utility were travelling north along the Goldfields Way, when the utility left the road and rolled several times.
A female passenger in the backseat of the ute, aged 24, was ejected, while the male front seat passenger, aged in his 40s, suffered leg and head injuries.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the crash investigation unit.
The 30-kilometre section of road was listed as closed just before 8.30am and was not accessible to non-local traffic until mid-afternoon.
The road remained open to local traffic, however was closed to all other vehicles between the intersection with Thanowring Road, almost opposite Lake Centenary, and Barmedman until it reopened around 2.30pm.
Non-local traffic was diverted along Trungley Hall Road and Mary Gilmore Way for both north and southbound travellers for most of the day.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
