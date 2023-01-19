Back to school advice straight from the principal Advertising Feature

Settle those first day back nerves by ensuring your child is school ready this year. Picture Shutterstock

It's a brand new year, and as the end of the holidays draws closer, it's time to pull out the bags from the back of the closet and get back into school mode.

The long summer holidays can seem endless to a primary school-aged child (and their parents, too), so it's easy to fall out of that organised routine that is so important for good learning and general well-being.

Now it's time for a reset, and the best way you can help your child prepare for the first term is to start good habits now, so they are ready right from day one.

Primary school students are encouraged to develop good routines in advance. Picture Shutterstock

Anna Pieterse is a primary school principal keen to see well-prepared students when her school resumes classes for 2023. "Getting back into the rhythm for school is important and will help with the transition from holiday to school time again, especially for our younger ones," she said.

These are Anna's top five tips for ensuring you and your child can hit the ground running in the new school year.

Start them back into a school-time routine a few days out. This includes going to bed a bit earlier than holiday times. Check out the school's website/social media for start dates and times so you can let your child know. Let the countdown to school and seeing their friends begin. Make sure you have prepared uniforms and stationery. I know my kids have loved being able to choose a few bits of their own stationery. Time to get those school lunch foods ready. Ensure your pantry is stocked and lunch boxes, drink bottles, and school bags are good to go. Download any apps required on devices for your child or to communicate with the school.