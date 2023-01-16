The Young Witness

NSW RFS Superintendent Andrew Dillon warns locals after two fires near Young

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Rural Fire Service responded and put out two fires on over the past week near Young, prompting a warning from the NSW Rural Fire Service of the dangers of cutting grass in the current climate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.