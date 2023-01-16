The NSW Rural Fire Service responded and put out two fires on over the past week near Young, prompting a warning from the NSW Rural Fire Service of the dangers of cutting grass in the current climate.
According to NSW Rural Fire Service South West Zone District Manager Superintendent Andrew Dillon one fire was a grass fire near Milvale Rd and the second was a paddock fire west of Young.
"The fire started in the afternoon from a person mowing grass," Superintendent Dillon said of the fire near Milvale Road.
"Six tankers attended from Young, Boara, Miamuru, Wambanumba, and Monteagle brigades."
According to Superintendent Dillon the crews were able to contain the fire to 2 Hectares.
The second fire west of Young was caused by a slasher.
"Another grass fire started on the afternoon of January 11, west of Young," Superintendent Dillon said.
"This fire was started by a tractor slashing thistles. Local brigades contained the fire to 3HA."
Superintendent Dillon said the incidents are a timely reminder for residents to avoid undertaking certain activities in the hottest part of the day, particularly now that conditions are dry with high grass fuel loads.
"All it takes is a mower or slasher to come into contact with rocky ground and sparks will cause an ignition," he said.
"Grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening homes, crops and livelihoods.
Mr Dillon is urging the public to check conditions and to be careful with machinery in longer grass.
"I urge South West Slopes landholders to be aware of this increased threat and to prepare," Superintendent Dillon said.
"Every landholder should have firefighting equipment on hand and ensure that it is in good working order."
Mr Dillon is also encouraging locals to ensure that their Bush Fire Survival Plan is up to date.
"South West Slopes residents should also update and discuss their Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens," Superintendent Dillon said.
Residents should download the Fires Near Me NSW app and set a Watch Zone to monitor fires in their area.
For information about preparing for grass fires, check www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/grass or visit www.myfireplan.com.au.
