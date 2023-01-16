There were some fantastic results for regional wheat growers over the weekend with the winners of the AgShows NSW annual wheat competition.
Rob and Mandy Taylor from Grenfell have taken out the top crop for the second year running.
Mr Taylor, a mixed farmer, said the win came as a welcome surprise in a year of challenging wet conditions and the highest financial output on record.
"We had some good crops but I thought there would be others in front so it was quite a shock," he said.
Grenfell, usually receives 600mm of rain annually - in 2022 it was hit with a whopping 1030mm.
Mr Taylor believes it was timing and good management that resulted in a successful harvest.
"We got our timing of our fungicide spot on and we were fortunate that it dried up at the right time because we could have had a disastrous finish otherwise," he said. "What also really helped us this year was having controlled traffic tramlines.
"That made the paddocks more accessible and we could get on them to apply fungicides because there's a lot of disease pressure this year with all the wet weather."
That combined with a well-drained deeper red soil and the most significant output in the Taylor's harvest history, meant an outstanding crop awaited the judges at 'Glenalla' last year.
"We've spent a lot of money this year, there's no doubt about that," Mr Taylor said. "Fertiliser prices are through the roof and we spent a lot on fungicide so it's high input, high output.
"The win is certainly rewarding because it's definitely been the most expensive crop I've ever grown."
The Taylors topped the central region with a point score of 218 for their 7.3t/ha.
The central region covers Alectown, Binnaway, Canowindra, Carcoar, Coolah, Coonabarabran, Cowra, Cudal, Cumnock, Dubbo, Dunedoo, Eugowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Gulgong, Gunnedah, Manildra, Mendooran, Merriwa, Molong, Parkes, Premer, Quandialla, Quirindi, Spring Ridge, Tambar Springs, Tamworth, Wellington, Werris Creek, Wirrinya, Woodstock and Yeoval.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
