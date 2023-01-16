The Young Witness

Rob and Mandy Taylor, Grenfell, win best wheat in the state for second year

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were some fantastic results for regional wheat growers over the weekend with the winners of the AgShows NSW annual wheat competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.