A teenage driver who allegedly drove in a predatory fashion and as an unaccompanied learner and left the scene of a crash that saw two people airlifted has been denied court bail.
Jack Astill, 19, faced Wagga Local Court last week after being arrested in Temora on Thursday.
Riverina Police District had been searching for the two drivers who allegedly abandoned injured passengers - including a man trapped in the front passenger seat and a woman who had been thrown from the car - after a serious rollover just north of Temora last Wednesday morning.
Police were told after the crash that a utility and a sedan were both travelling north along Goldfields Way when the ute left the road and crashed near the intersection with Thanowring Road, rolling several times.
A female backseat passenger, 24, was ejected from the ute in the rollover.
A man aged in his 40s, who had been travelling in the front passenger seat, was trapped for some time and sustained leg and head injuries.
While both passengers did not suffer life-threatening injuries, two rescue helicopters were called in to airlifted the pair to Canberra Hospital.
The drivers fled the scene, police said, and the sedan was later found in Temora.
Goldfields Way was closed between Thanowring Road and Barmedman for six daylight hours on Wednesday as police and officers from the crash investigation unit carried out examinations of the scene.
Astill was arrested in Thom Street, Temora, around midday on Thursday following police inquiries.
Once at Temora Police Station, the teenager was charged with six offences for his alleged involvement in the crash and refused police bail.
He is accused of two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Astill also faces single charges of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, predatory driving, causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle and being an unaccompanied learner driver.
Astill appeared before Wagga Local Court yesterday, where he was formally refused bail and remanded into custody.
His next appearance is scheduled for January 17, when he will face Young Local Court.
