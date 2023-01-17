The Young Witness

Temora crash accused refused bail in Young Local Court

Updated January 18 2023 - 9:58am, first published 4:06am
The Temora man accused of causing and leaving the scene of an accident that saw two people airlifted to hospital has been denied bail in Young Local Court.

