Geeves case back before Young Local Court

A husband and wife accused of murder have had an application to extend their case conference orders approved in Young Local Court.
Robert Geeves is facing one charge of murder and one charge of aggravated sexual assault - victim with a serious mental disability while Anne Geeves is facing one charge of murder.
The pair, formerly of Kingsvale and most recently from Harden, are accused of the murder of Amber Haigh who went missing in 2002.
A case conference is a procedure in the committal process to assist defendants to decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges against them and to discuss any offers that may be made.
At the case conference other issues that relate to the case can also be discussed.
Neither Robert or Anne Geeves appeared at Young Court on Tuesday, however, their solicitors June Langfield for Mr Geeves and Sharyn Woolf for Ms Geeves both put forward the application for the pair via audio-visual link before Magistrate Don McLennan.
The application asked that the case conference orders be extended until March 21, 2023 with Ms Langfield asking it be noted a date for the case conference had not been confirmed.
She asked it be noted that a number of emails had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions however, no date had been confirmed.
Ms Langfield said she was happy to adjourn the case conference.
She also noted her client had made an application for Legal Aid which if successful would see her no longer representing him as she is a private solicitor and did not represent legal aid cases.
Ms Woolf said Anne Geeves was not required on the screen with Magistrate McLennan responding that a medical certificate was on file stating that Ms Geeves was currently in the cardiac ward of Silverwater Hospital.
Ms Woolf made the same application as Ms Langfield and asked the case conference extension for Anne Geeves be moved to the same day on March 21, 2023, which Magistrate McLennan granted.
A full brief for the matter had not been served in relation to 'the so called confessions,' she said.
Ms Woolf was asked by the DPP solicitor if a request had been made in writing in regards to the brief, to which she replied that a number of emails had been sent, however "no tapes or sections of tapes" have been included.
Magistrate McLennan asked the DPP to follow up this issue and ensure that Ms Woolf received the requested brief information.
The matter was adjourned to Young Local Court on March 21, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.