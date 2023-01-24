Local NSW Rural Bushfire Brigades have been kept busy with a number of fires over the past week.
According to NSW RFS South West Slopes Zone District Manager Andrew Dillon local crews responded to three fires in the space of two days.
Fire units were called towards Hovell Creek near Mount Collins where lightning caused a blaze with some very tough conditions for crews.
"The Bennett Springs fire Mount Collins started on January 19 and burnt 114 Ha in steep and rough terrain," Superintendent Dillon said. "19 RFS tankers supported by heavy plant and aircraft including the RFS Large Air Tanker were able to contain this fire on January 20."
Last Friday brigades responded to a fire near Crowther that put houses under threat. According to Superintendent Dillon the Crowther fire was started by a person burning wood in a drum.
"The Karoopa Lane fire at Crowther started January 20 and burnt 5HA before RFS crews assisted by Fire Rescue NSW and the National Parks and Wildlife Service were able to stop the fire spread," Superintendent Dillon said. "The RFS Large Air Tanker and Heavy Plant were put to good use by RFS crews to keep this fire small.
"Two houses came under threat during this fire and crews worked hard to avoid fire impacting these houses. This fire started from a person burning wood in a drum without a permit - police attended the scene," Superintendent Dillon said.
There was another fire past Jugiong, near the Hume Highway on Friday.
"This fire burnt in a NW direction away from the Hume Highway into hilly terrain with high grass fuel loads. 24 tankers from the South West Slopes Zone and Southern Tablelands Zone supported by aircraft and heavy plant were able to contain this fire to 177ha. This fire started adjacent to the Hume Highway due to a mechanical failure of a motor vehicle."
Superintendent Dillon wanted to take the opportunity to thank one of the support crew from the two days.
"A big thank you to Gail Butt and the South West Slopes Catering team for again providing cooked meals and drinks to the firefighters at the Bennett Springs and Karoopa Lane fires," he said.
Residents are being reminded to be careful with plenty of fuel around.
"With only 6mm of rain being recorded at Young in January conditions are dry," Superintendent Dillon said. "These dry conditions coupled with high grass fuel loads can result in dangerous fire behaviour even under light winds. Residents are urged to avoid any activities that could start a bush or grass fire. Heavy penalties exists for anyone who breaches the Rural Fires Act."
