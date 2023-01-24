The Young Witness

South West Slopes Zone RFS brigades kept busy with three fires in two days

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local NSW Rural Bushfire Brigades have been kept busy with a number of fires over the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.