Local ladies land on the Australia Day honours list

Two very special women from Young have been recognised on the Australia Day Honours List for 2023.
Gail Hannigan, a name many locals would recognise as the tireless president and coordinator of Can Assist Young and Boorowa was nominated and recognised for her service to the community of Young.
Sue Gordon works tirelessly for the Rotary Club as the Director of Youth Services organising exchange students both to the area as well as those who are planning on going overseas, but that isn't all that Sue has done or does do, making her a very deserving honouree for her service to the community of Young.
Neither of the ladies has any idea who nominated them and both have been very humbled by the honour alone,
"I'd like to thank whoever it was," Gail said.
"When you take on things you do it because there's a job to be done and so you just do it," Sue said.
Sue never set out to receive accolades for her work, as far as she is concerned the Rotary Club needed help and she wanted to do it.
"I'm humbled," Sue said. "A huge thank you to those, whoever they are, that put the hard work in on the nomination, cause I'm sure it doesn't just happen."
But to have made it on the Australia Day Honours List both feel that it is an achievement that should be shared with both of the organisations they represent.
"Look, it is a we, it's we - all I am really is the conduit between the community and the cancer patients and their families," Gail said.
Both Sue and Gail are very passionate about their causes putting in hours and hours of work that neither consider to be a hassle as it helps them achieve their end goals be it helping someone battling cancer or giving an overseas student the opportunity to experience all that Young and the Hilltops has to offer.
"I remember when I was at Annette's Place on the committee there and Di Lincoln was the director and she used to come in with these wads of paper to use the fax machine," Sue said.
"I said 'what are you doing Di?' and she said 'this is all about Rotary Youth Exchange' and she was telling me all about it and I thought what a fantastic thing.
"The next thing she said 'do you want to join Rotary?' and I said 'yeah, it sounds really good, I'd love to get involved with Youth Exchange and with the kids and that sort of thing."
Gail is immensely proud that Can Assist in Young and Boorowa will be turning 35 this year, meaning that it has helped countless of families and patients in the local community battling cancer, however, she credits the community for the ability to be able to help those who need it.
"As I explain to the many people, it's the community wants you to be a part of the community," she said. "They want to help you get all the medical help you can get.
"Everyone is so very generous."
However, as it stands Can Assist and Rotary are only the latest in a long list of accomplishments both these amazing ladies have given the community with decades of commitment to helping locals through other organisations as well.
Sue has been a part of Rotary since 1996, she has been president, president elect and treasurer, she has been a member and the president of the Isolated Children's and Parents Association,
the treasurer and secretary of the South West Slopes Sheep Breeders Association, the director of the Young Rural Lands Protection Board, treasurer, committee member, public officer and on the steering committee for Annette's Place Pre-School and Day Care, committee member of Young Pre-School, Treasurer of Contact Incorporated, former president of the Country Children's Education Foundation and a counsellor for the Nursing Mothers Association, Australian Breastfeeding Association over 10 years.
On top of all of that work the former midwife was also recognised and included in the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll by the Rural Women's Network in 2019.
Gail has been president and coordinator of care for Can Assist Young and Boorowa since 2009 and a member of since 2008. A ring steward and bar assistant, treasurer, member and now life member of the Bribbaree Show and former Trustee and Secretary/Treasurer of the Bribbaree Recreation and Show Ground Trust. A committee member and sponsor of ladies golf at the Young Golf Club, a supporter of the Young Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of the Young Heritage Motor Club Inc and a teacher at Quandialla High School between 1976 and 1992.
Gail was awarded Young Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day celebrations in 2019, citizen of the year by the Young Lions Club in 2015 and the Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Young in 2021.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
