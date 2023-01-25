Local ladies land on the Australia Day honours list

Gail has been president and coordinator of care for Can Assist Young and Boorowa since 2009 and a member of since 2008. A ring steward and bar assistant, treasurer, member and now life member of the Bribbaree Show and former Trustee and Secretary/Treasurer of the Bribbaree Recreation and Show Ground Trust. A committee member and sponsor of ladies golf at the Young Golf Club, a supporter of the Young Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of the Young Heritage Motor Club Inc and a teacher at Quandialla High School between 1976 and 1992.