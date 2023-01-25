New citizens welcomed at Australia Day ceremony | Photos | Video

Young has celebrated Australia Day with another fantastic celebration in Carrington Park and an Australia Day ambassador who was not only born in Young but passionate about the town.
Emceed by Hilltops Councillor Patrick FitzGerald the proceedings opened with a welcome to country performed by Wiradjuri woman Isabelle Newham-Clarke. Isabelle has strong ties to the community and is the descendant of many strong Wiradjuri women from Young.
Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles welcomed all in attendance before welcoming the 21 adults and five children who all took the oath and affirmation and became Australian Citizens. The men, women and children were all given a very warm welcome to the community by the community and were presented with their certificates of Australian citizenship as well as a native tree to commemorate the special day.
Mayor Roles began proceedings by reminding locals why Australia Day is celebrated and how though the past cannot be changed, all locals have a role to play in changing the future.
"On Australia Day we come together as a nation to celebrate living in this country and what we love about being Australian," Mayor Roles said.
"It's a day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, whether it is by birth or by choice.
"We celebrate together our achievements and the characteristics and values that make us proud to call ourselves Australian citizens.
"Our people, our land, our diversity and our equality, our inclusiveness and our freedom and democracy, our compassion and our ability to laugh at ourselves and that most intrinsically Australian belief in a fair go for all.
"In doing so we celebrate our triumphs, remember our losses and look forward to tomorrow, acknowledging that we cannot change the wrongs of the past but that we are all able to be involved in building a brighter future."
Mayor Roles that Citizenship Ceremonies are an integral part of Australia Day celebrations and thanked locals involved in organising celebrations across the Hilltops.
"Australian Citizenship Ceremonies are an important part of Australia Day celebrations and this ceremony today is one of many being held across this great country," she said.
"I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank everyone who in involved with Australia Day celebrations that are being conducted in our beautiful Hilltops region."
Mayor Roles then explained why Australia Day will become an important part of the new citizen's lives.
"Today marks a special and important step in the lives of our conferees and those sharing this occasion with them, for today they will become Australian citizens," she said.
"By the end of today's ceremony we will have welcomed 21 conferees and five children as new citizens to our Australian family."
For many of the new citizens the ceremony was emotional, the beginning of a new life, rejoining loved ones, a new adventure and so much more.
Not only supported by their loved ones the conferees were supported by the community as they too became Australian.
Following on from the ceremony Julie O'Connor accompanied by the Young Town Band led the National Anthem.
