Australia Day awards presented in Young | Photos | Video

Celebrations for Australia Day were held at Carrington Park on Thursday morning with the winners of Business of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Citizen of the Year announced for 2023.
Georgie and Robert Tye and their business The Health Studio was announced as the 2023 Business of the Year.
"The Health Studio is contributing significantly to Allied Health in the Hilltops Region by providing full-time podiatry and exercise physiology services in their Cloete Street premises in Young," Mayor Margaret Roles said.
"Open for business by Georgie and Robert only four years ago The Health Studio today offers two podiatrists who provide wound care, lower limb sports injuries, diabetic foot management, orthotics, footwear advice and post surgery rehabilitation.
"In addition through movement and exercise regimes The Health Studio's exercise physiologist helps people manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart/lung issues, injuries and disabilities.
"Qualified podiatrist Georgie Tye was born and raised at Young and her passion for rural health care is helping provide those in the region with more accessible access to critical health services as well as giving community support by sponsoring and donating to local organisations.
"Congratulations to Georgie and Robert and your family," Mayor Roles said.
Georgie, Robert and their children were presented with their award by Mayor Roles, Cr Patrick FitzGerald and Australia Day Ambassador for Young Mark Warren.
The winner of the Junior Citizen of the Year for 2023 was recent Hennessy Catholic College graduate Charlie Tuckfield.
"Charlie Tuckfield is an exceptional young person who has excelled in countless facets of his school and personal life," Cr FitzGerald said.
"Displaying admirable maturity, resilience and generosity of spirit, soon to embark on his tertiary studies in Advanced Science at the Australian National University, Charlie graduated from Hennessy Catholic College in 2022 where he proved to be a diligent and highly gifted academic student.
"An accomplished leader he has been tireless in his engagement with the school and wider community and generous in sharing his knowledge and talents with other students, the school community and the people of Young and the Hilltops region.
"A gifted pianist and trombone player, a member of the Town Band, an avid chess player, he holds a second degree black belt in martial arts, the long list of his many outstanding achievements combine to make Charlie an extremely worthy recipient.
"Congratulations Charlie," Cr FitzGerald said.
Charlie was presented his award by Mark Warren.
The winner of the 2023 Citizen of the Year for Young was Christine Burnett for her tireless and hard work with Hilltops Arts Inc.
"Christine Burnett plays a major role in showcasing the region's vibrant art and cultural communities as president of Hilltops Arts Inc and her vision and tireless work to reinvent Southern Cross Cinema into a multipurpose function centre," Mark Warren said.
"Her initiative and volunteer hours and committee leadership have ensured that the Southern Cross Cinema survived the challenges of COVID-19.
"Her visions and efforts to reinvent the cinema by opening it up to all arts community groups have led to a large scale grant for the upgrade, which Christine project managed herself.
"Backed by her dedicated committee, organisations such as the Regional Theatre Company, the Young Society of Artists, Young Regional Conservatorium now have a place to perform with state of the art sound and lighting equipment as well as access to workshop spaces in the newly created Southern Cross Cinema and Art Complex here in town.
"Christine has also undertaken the huge task of organising and running the second annual 2023 Hilltops off the Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail and is a very active member of the Young Community Chest which raises funds to confidentially distribute to local people in need," Mark said.
Christine was presented her award by Mark before she too welcomed the new citizens and said a few words on what the award meant to her.
"This is an honour and is absolutely wonderful," she said.
"Mr Warren has more or less covered everything that I try and achieve through volunteering and volunteering is the essence of community and community makes this place run.
"It is also not just me, it's a team, a team makes everything work and I am very, very fortunate that I have fantastic backup from people like Heather Ruhl out of YSA, my team on the committee of Hilltops Arts Incorporated.
"We try to achieve and want to achieve much more in our Southern Cross Cinema, which is our building, which is fantastic," Christine said.
"We've got an amazing amount of talented people in this region and it's just growing and growing and growing.
"A very exciting thing that is happening this year is our second HOTB Track which we are really, really excited about. It's growing enormously.
"Anything to do with art and culture and anybody and everybody is more than welcome to come to us...we will help you create, give you a space for workshops, whatever you would like to do.
"Thank you again everybody and I really appreciate this award, it's an absolute honour." Christine said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
