Putting life back into the land with YLAD Advertising Feature

Bill Daly in a multispecies cover crop. Pictures Supplied

Never in a year's reading or attending ten different events could farmers have access to the knowledge that will be given out at YLAD Living Soils 20th Future Farms Today Seminar and Field Day. Set to be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1 2023, YLAD are dedicated to equipping farmers with knowledge to build a "tool box"approach that allows farmers to go home with the confidence to transition into biological/regenerative farming.

Innovative farmers understand the complexity of improving soil and plant health, so YLAD have put together a line up of international and local experts including Joel Williams, Graeme Sait, Edwin Blosser, Jade Killoran, Professor Justin Borevitz, Dr Katharine Brown, Guy Webb, and Norman Marshall, along with two farmer speakers telling their stories.

With Multispecies Cover Cropping becoming popular to improve soil health and provide extra fodder when it's needed most, cover crop advisor and researcher Jade Killoran will share positive results of using multispecies cover crops for grazing and soil rehabilitation.

Graeme Sait will highlight a plethora of strategies to counter some major problems impacting agriculture in 2023. Mineral balance is the key and if it's not affordable to achieve this in the soil, there are alternatives. Guests will also learn from Edwin Blosser that humus is vital to productivity and resilience and humus composting strategies will be explored.

YLAD's Rhonda and Bill Daly at their compost site.

Norman Marshall will explain another topic that is confusing farmers and that is how, or should you, become involved in a soil carbon project, and he will look at the costs, the risks, the pit-falls and the potential income from the credits. This fascinating talk will leave you feeling fully informed on soil carbon projects.



It's one thing listening to these enlightened speakers and feeling positive, but what do farmers love best, getting into the paddock. The Field Day will be held at 'Milgadara' Young, and will feature many practical, innovative tools that can be incorporated into your farming system to build increased soil health and plant vigour.



The Horsch Roller Crimper will be demonstrated on a multispecies cover crop as well as laying down stubbles. The machine gives farmers a choice of options, either graze, harvest or crimp the multispecies cover crop. This option is still new to Australia, so don't miss the opportunity to learn how this could work for you. Also see Foliar fertilising with The Tow and Fert Machine which has transformed pasture and crop health.