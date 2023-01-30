Japanese encephalitis vaccine delivery study in Young

The Imojev® vaccine being administered in the study has been used extensively across the world for more than a decade and is proven to be both safe and effective. Enrolled individuals will be randomised in equal numbers to receive the JEV vaccine Imojev® either by intradermal injection - administered into the space between the two outer layers (epidermis and dermis) of the skin - or by subcutaneous injection - administered in the fatty tissue layer (subcutaneous layer) located between the skin and the muscle.