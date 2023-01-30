The Young Witness

Japanese encephalitis vaccine delivery study in Young

By Mlhd
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Researchers are calling for participants from the Hilltops Shire to take part in a new research study which launched Tuesday investigating the effectiveness of intradermal administration of the existing TGA-approved Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine Imojev® compared with subcutaneous administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.