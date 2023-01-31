First stage of LFE upgrade is completed

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the completion of stage one upgrades at the Lambing Flat Enterprises (LFE) Community Connections building in Young.
Located at the corner of Cloete and Main Streets, the building has had an external overhaul recently completed thanks to funding secured in the fourth round of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"It's fantastic to support LFE in undertaking this massive project to ensure the building is comfortable, accessible and user-friendly for many, many more years to come," Ms Cooke said.
"We know it can be hard to maintain older buildings, let alone update them, so to give this building a new lease of life will allow LFE to focus on their important work of supporting adults with special needs right across the district.
"Another positive aspect to this project is the economic stimulus, with BFC Building Group at Young and local suppliers engaged as part of the works.
"As well as keeping the investment local, the new cladding and windows has given a real boost to the street appeal of the building, located on a prominent corner in town - so it's a bonus for town pride too."
Chief Executive Officer LFE Community Supports Sally Hofman said the project to provide a premises that is fully accessible, including to those who require personal care facilities and remove some of the barriers faced by people with a disability by providing a safe and modern facility for community use.
"There is an ever-changing need within local communities to which LFE has always responded over its 50 years of service," Ms Hofman said.
"LFE Community Support has helped hundreds of people with a disability and their families to access services which achieve a better quality of life, which in turn makes for a better quality of life for all.
"To have a modernised facility available to our participants, volunteers and staff, equipped with reliable amenities will greatly assist our work over the next 50 years."
Ms Hoffman said LFE provides support to individuals with an NDIS Plan, as well as accommodation and employment support, including the Community Connections program with over 100 individuals currently employed as part of the program.
The Community Connections building is also home to the Young Foodhall, an invaluable service supporting individuals and families struggling with the rising cost of living.
With stage one of the project complete, an internal fit-out is expected to commence shortly and will include new amenities, as well as the installation of new meeting rooms to be made available for hire.
