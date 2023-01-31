The Young Witness

Cooke says new library is nearly ready for internal work

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 11:37am
According to Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke the joint-use community library facility located on the grounds of Young High School is nearing the final stages of construction.

