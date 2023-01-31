Cooke says new library is nearly ready for internal work

According to Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke the joint-use community library facility located on the grounds of Young High School is nearing the final stages of construction.
Ms Cooke said she was excited to see the progress of works carried out by Joss Group, with the project expected to commence internal fit out shortly.
"It is fantastic to see how far works have progressed since August, as this incredible new community facility really takes shape," Ms Cooke said.
"This Library is going to benefit both the students at Young High School and the broader community, with access to library services in the one place."
"Our public libraries play an important role in community life, fostering lifelong learning and can often be a central hub for the community to meet."
The new facility will include learning spaces, video conferencing and multimedia facilities, dedicated children's activity area, coffee bar and a Wiradjuri learning and cultural centre.
Preparation works are also taking place for the external landscaping at the front of new building, including the remaining footpath and landscaping to be finished on the side at Carrington Park.
The remaining works scheduled over the next four weeks include the installation of all the glazing, installation of the main staircase and commencement of the internal fit out.
The project is a partnership between the NSW Government, Schools Infrastructure and Hilltops Council.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.