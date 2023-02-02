Local students racing for a return to classes

School students from across Young and the Hilltops made a return to class this week and a first day at school for some beginning Kindergarten.
After a six week break for the holidays teachers returned to classrooms at the end of last week to begin preparing for the 2023 school year, while students began their first days starting from Monday and Tuesday for public schools and Wednesday for Hennessy Catholic College and St Mary's Primary School.
Starting last Friday school zones came back into effect with a warning from local police to do the right thing and obey the 40km/h speed limits.
Police also asked that motorists take care when parking, dropping off and picking up children, especially in and around primary schools.
Last Friday morning Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined with some local students to welcome back the school year at Carrington Park for her annual back to school get together.
The kids were very excited to tell Ms Cooke what they were looking forward to in the upcoming year as Steph also asked them all kinds of questions about what they had done for the holidays.
Kindergarteners have been eagerly awaiting for their start as they try on their new uniforms and prepare for the beginning of their 'big school' experience.
