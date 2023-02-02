The Young Witness

Locals say thank you to the NSW RFS

February 3 2023 - 9:21am
Local families near Jugiong have thanked the NSW Rural Fire Service for helping to stop a bushfire that was not only on their property but neighbouring properties as well.

