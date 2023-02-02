Locals say thank you to the NSW RFS

Local families near Jugiong have thanked the NSW Rural Fire Service for helping to stop a bushfire that was not only on their property but neighbouring properties as well.
The family sent through the following letter to the editor:
The Hardwick/Morales family of Tooracoll in Gobarralong would like to thank all the firefighters and support staff who helped extinguish the 400ha fire that escaped from our property last Wednesday.
The response from the local community and from volunteer firefighters from as far away as Yass/Young/Coota/Tumut and beyond was just fantastic, which coupled with some amazing aerial support brought the worst of the fire under control within 12 hours.
We are extremely grateful to you all and look forward to meeting you again in better circumstances.
Thank you.
Tom Hardwick and Michelle Morales, Miist Rural.
