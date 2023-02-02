Eliza off to Orange for Zone Young Woman competition

Winner of the 2022 Young Show Young Woman Competition Eliza Edgerton will be competing at the Zone finals this weekend.
Eliza will be joining women from across Zone 6 which includes Young, Bourke, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Bathurst, Grenfell, Wellington and everywhere in between for the next stage in the RAS Youn Woman Competition with the winner to head off to the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.
"As winners of their local Young Woman title run by local show societies, each of the 20 representatives will face a panel of judges to discuss local, regional, state and national topics, answer agricultural and rural questions, and explain their community involvement and ambitions," an Orange Show Society spokesperson said.
"We look forward to hosting the Zone 6 - Young Woman Finals for the first time since 1999 and wish all the young women the best of luck this Saturday."
All of Young is wishing Eliza the best for this weekend.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
