5 reasons to try backcountry camping

Backcountry camping allows you to get away from it all. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Backcountry camping is an exciting way to get back in touch with nature. It's a great way to reconnect with nature and experience the world in a way that's completely different from what you're used to.

Backcountry camping is just what you need if you're looking for a new adventure that'll take you off the beaten path and allow you to see things that aren't always visible.

Whether you're looking to get away from it all or want to try something new, here are some reasons why backcountry camping is a fantastic way to experience nature at its best:

1. Connect with nature

One of the reasons to try backcountry camping is you can connect with nature. It's one thing to see a beautiful mountain range from a distance, but it's another to be up close and personal with flora and fauna.

You can also enjoy solitude in the wilderness, which is sometimes hard to find in today's busy world. And if you're a nature lover, then backcountry camping is perfect for you.

The main advantage of backcountry camping is that it allows you to get away from it all and experience nature at its finest. You're not confined to a campground or recreational vehicle (RV) park. Instead, you have the freedom to go anywhere in your vehicle or on foot. You can expand your knowledge of this kind of camping with the help of organisations like Oz Backcountry.

2. Experience solitude

Many people are attracted to the prospect of backcountry camping because it offers a chance to escape society and experience solitude. It's where one can get away from the hustle and bustle of modern life and enjoy nature in its purest form.

There are many benefits associated with spending time in nature - physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual - but solitude stands out the most. Solitude can be defined as 'the state of being alone,' but it also encompasses much more than having no company or being isolated from others.

When you're out in nature, a sense of peace and tranquillity comes over you; it's almost as if all your worries melt away. The world outside seems so far away when you're in this state; only the thoughts in your head matter right now. There's no noise except for what nature has to offer - birds chirping, leaves rustling - which makes it easier to focus on what matters most. You.

3. Improved mental health

Backcountry camping is only sometimes a walk in the park. It can be an exercise in frustration and exhaustion. But the rewards can be great if you're willing to put in the effort. And one of those rewards is better mental health.

Backcountry camping offers several benefits for your mental health:

It helps you gain perspective on life and its challenges.

You're forced to be self-sufficient. This builds confidence and independence.

The quiet solitude helps you relax and unwind from the daily grind.

Physical activity helps relieve stress and improves sleep quality.

These benefits can make a huge difference in your life, especially if you're dealing with depression or anxiety disorders. Much research shows that spending time in nature can benefit your mental state, and it's not just because you are away from all the distractions of modern life.

Many people find it easier to think clearly when trees, waterfalls, and other natural elements surround them. The sounds of nature can also help you relax and focus better on what's important in life.

4. See new sights

There are plenty of reasons to try backcountry camping, yet one of the most common is that it allows you to see new sights. Whether in a tent or a cabin, backcountry camping gives you the opportunity to get away from it all and see things you might not otherwise be able to.

Backcountry campsites are often located in beautiful locations off the beaten path and away from crowds. This means that even if you're not as rugged as seasoned adventurers, you can still enjoy a breathtaking view, whether it's from your tent or cabin window.

5. Try something new

Camping is a great way to spend time with your family; nonetheless, it can be a great way to try something new as well. One of the reasons to try backcountry camping is to try something new. If this is the first time you have done something like this, then doing backcountry camping is an excellent way to learn how to do it properly. You'll have time to practice different skills that you may need while out in the wilderness too.

Final thoughts