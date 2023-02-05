The Young Witness

Planned power outages to take place from Tuesday

By Newsroom
Updated February 6 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Essential Energy will soon commence maintenance on the electricity network that supplies power throughout the Hilltops and Cowra area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.