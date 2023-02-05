Planned power outages to take place from Tuesday

Essential Energy will soon commence maintenance on the electricity network that supplies power throughout the Hilltops and Cowra area.
Operations Manager Riverina Slopes, Morgan Coelli, said "The major works will see almost 900 tasks completed over 10 consecutive days including the replacement of 170 power poles, 208 crossarms and various other network components that have reached end of life."
With more than 50 Essential Energy staff from across the region, along with 20 heavy trucks and 15 utility vehicles being brought in, residents will see an increased Essential Energy presence in their communities during the works.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete the large volume of work as quickly and safely as possible, including bringing in additional crews and equipment from Albury, Barham, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Corowa, Deniliquin, Junee, Temora, Tumbarumba and Wagga Wagga depots to work with our local teams," Morgan said.
To enable the work to be completed safely, a series of planned power outages will be necessary.
These works will be carried out across a 10-day period and are scheduled daily from Tuesday, 7 February to Thursday, 16 February in Boorowa, Cowra, Grenfell, Harden and surrounding areas. Affected homes and businesses will receive Essential Energy's standard outage notification of the dates and times of outages affecting them.
A similar project will be run in the Hilltops and Cowra regions again throughout March 2023.
The scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
"We appreciate that planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers, but they are necessary to ensure a safe and reliable power network," Morgan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.