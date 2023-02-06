Chris Dahlitz is running for the seat of Cootamundra

A huge supporter of electric vehicles and better health care in country NSW, Chris Dalitz of Narrandera has been endorsed as the Labor candidate in the upcoming State election.
Cowra voters go to the polls on March 25.
Born in Albury the now Narrandera local says he is very passionate about life in the regions, having lived in many country towns over the years.
"I am a passionate supporter of rural and regional NSW and its associated lifestyle having lived and worked across many areas of NSW including Gosford, Dubbo, Geurie, Gulgong, Broken Hill, Griffith and now Narrandera," Mr Dalitz said.
"I was born in Albury NSW, living my first 12 years in Oaklands, NSW and attending Oaklands Central School.
"Secondary schooling was in Albury, followed by University in Sydney (UNSW - Bachelor of Electrical Engineering)."
His tertiary education commenced a 44 year career in the NSW Electricity Supply industry across NSW, rising to the position of Chief Engineer, and National President of the Electric Energy Society of Australia (EESA).
"During this, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to undertake further University studies, mainly by correspondence, in the areas of management, heritage and economics," he said.
"I have also taught at Secondary School (all levels), TAFE (computing and engineering) and University as a guest lecturer."
So it is no surprise that Mr Dalitz is a big supporter of electric vehicles, especially given he completed his undergraduate thesis on a DC Chopper for an electric car at UNSW in 1981.
He says he is standing to ensure the future of regional communities having been a part of them throughout his entire life and career.
"I have always been an active member of the Engineering Fraternity and the local community - including various sporting and cultural groups," Mr Dalitz said.
The policies he most wants to fight for are regional service delivery, especially for mental health and health care in general.
He would like to see the Government make the most of renewable energy as a way to grow regional economies.
He wants to protect regional environments by mitigating and adapting to climate change and will push for more regional education services as well as the reinvigoration of TAFE.
Personally Mr Dalitz's interests lie in mental health and addressing all forms of psychological harm, energy efficiency, renewable energy, electrification of our homes, businesses and economy, electrification of the Transport sector (in particular electric cars) and heritage (built, movable, intangible and indigenous).
