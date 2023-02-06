The Young Witness

Chris Dahlitz is running for the seat of Cootamundra

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:58am
A passionate supporter of electric vehicles Chris Dalitz is the Labor candidate for Cootamundra. Photo by Les Smith.

A huge supporter of electric vehicles and better health care in country NSW, Chris Dalitz of Narrandera has been endorsed as the Labor candidate in the upcoming State election.

