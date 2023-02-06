The Young Witness

St John's Op-Shop gives to the community

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St John's Op Shop on Cloete Street in Young has been helping the local community for decades, even throughout the pandemic and they have continued the tradition by helping local community groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.