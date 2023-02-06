St John's Op-Shop gives to the community

St John's Op Shop on Cloete Street in Young has been helping the local community for decades, even throughout the pandemic and they have continued the tradition by helping local community groups.
A number of community groups who help and support locals were invited to a morning tea at St John's Parish Hall where they were presented with a cheque to help them to keep on helping locals.
"On Monday morning St John's Op Shop welcomed representatives from a number of wonderful groups whose efforts make a huge difference to many members of the Young community," Sue Gibson from St John's Op-Shop said.
"Because of the hard work of op shop volunteers, donations were able to be made to the Young Hospital Auxiliary, Riding for the Disabled, Young Motor Neurone group, Boys to the Bush, Young High School Christian Education, and the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre."
Many locals would be aware of the donation bins and have either donated items or volunteered to help in the Op-Shop, it is through the volunteer work the organisation was able to donate to the community groups.
A loyal group of volunteers regularly sort through the clothes and other items that are deposited in the two collection bins in front of the church hall. These people enjoy their time together of a Monday morning while another group of volunteers operate the Op Shop from Tuesday to Thursday.
Each year, the proceeds of the Op Shop are reinvested in the local community in the form of donations to community groups.
"A large proportion of funds raised throughout the year go to local charities whilst some is directed to assist with major disasters such as flood appeals," Sue said.
All of the local organisations were very grateful to the Op-Shop for their donations that will go back into helping local children, adults and those who need support.
"St John's Op Shop wishes to thank these representatives and Reverend Neil Percival for attending the presentation morning tea," Sue said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.