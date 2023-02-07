The Young Witness

Elisabeth awarded Lions Club of Young's Youth of the Year 2023

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:01pm
The Lions Club of Young have announced their 2023 Lions Youth of the Year with three very deserving contestants battling it out for the title.

