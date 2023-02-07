Elisabeth awarded Lions Club of Young's Youth of the Year 2023

The Lions Club of Young have announced their 2023 Lions Youth of the Year with three very deserving contestants battling it out for the title.
The all Hennessy Catholic College contingent of Elisabeth Hall, Esnia Brits and Charlotte Genge were required to be interviewed by the judging panel before they gave an impromptu speech as well as a prepared speech during a dinner ceremony.
Elisabeth Hall was named the winner at the end of the event and will go on to represent Young at the Zone finals to be held in Grenfell later this month.
"On the 4th February, the Lions Club of Young hosted the Lions Youth of the year," publicity officer Lyn Freudenstein said.
"There were three contestants, all students from Hennessy Catholic College.
"This occasion was held at the Marie McCormick Centre.
"The students were Elisabeth Hall, Esnia Brits and Charlotte Genge."
There were three judges who very kindly gave up their time to give feedback and make the tough decision on who should be chosen as the winner.
"Judges for the day were David Munnerley, Gayle Steinhardt and Lions member from Cowra, PDG Tony Smith," Lyn said.
There are two awards presented as part of the Youth of the Year competition with a winner of the public speaking award as well as the over-all winner.
"Elisabeth Hall won this award along with being the overall winner," Lyn said.
Elisabeth's speech was titled 'The mayhem before Christmas.'
"Paul congratulated all the contestants for their wonderful efforts," Lyn said.
