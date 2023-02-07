PALM workers welcomed, McCormack wants more ambition from Government

The Shadow Minister for International Development has welcomed workers as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme that was set up during the pandemic.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack says though he is proud of the part he played in ensuring the PALM scheme was passed, he would like the Federal Government to do more.
In Young there are a number of PALM employees who have taken up employment through the scheme.
"We welcome the 35,000 PALM workers who are now in Australia," Mr McCormack said.
"The Coalition created the PALM Scheme so we are happy to see it working well."
The scheme allows eligible businesses to hire workers from nine Pacific islands and Timor-Leste when there are not enough local workers available.
Workers can be recruited for seasonal jobs for up to nine months or for longer-term roles for between one and four years in unskilled, low-skilled and semi-skilled positions.
Workers come from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
"During the pandemic, the Coalition managed to double the size of the PALM Scheme from 12,500 to 25,000 to support Pacific economies and Australian food security," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack is calling on the Federal Government to be more ambitious with its targets.
"The Coalition streamlined the Pacific Labour Scheme (PLS) and Season Workers Programme (SWP) to ensure a more efficient and safer PALM Scheme, which is the real reason for this recent growth, benefiting both workers and farmers," Mr McCormack said.
"We encourage the Government to be more ambitious with future targets. It's easy to meet commitments when you set the bar low and compare current figures to those during a pandemic."
To find out more about the PALM scheme visit the website at https://www.palmscheme.gov.au/.
