The Young Witness

PALM workers welcomed, McCormack wants more ambition from Government

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Shadow Minister for International Development has welcomed workers as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme that was set up during the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.