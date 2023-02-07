The Young Witness

What's on in the community

Updated February 7 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young District Anglers Association

Young District Anglers Association has announced that it's 2023 Kid's Fishing Day will be held at Chinamans Dam, Young on Saturday February 25 with registrations and fishing to commence at 8.00am and continue until 12.00 midday with presentation to follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.