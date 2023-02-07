What's on in the community

Young District Anglers Association has announced that it's 2023 Kid's Fishing Day will be held at Chinamans Dam, Young on Saturday February 25 with registrations and fishing to commence at 8.00am and continue until 12.00 midday with presentation to follow.
Prizes will be awarded on the day for all species, with lots of mystery prizes to be awarded during the day for special events.
There will be a free sausage sizzle in operation for all competitors.
A coffee van will also be on site.
Entry is free for all competitors aged 5-16, the only conditions of entry is that all competitors supply their own fishing gear and bait and are accompanied by a responsible adult.
Catch and release will be encouraged on the day. The aim of which is fun for all. All enquires regarding the Kid's Fishing Day should be made to Andrew Callaghan on 0429638254 President Young District Anglers Association.
Free Legal Advice: FREE Legal Help restarts this Friday for 2023. 12pm to 2pm call the Hub on 6382 6328 to make a booking. Hilltops Community Hub hosts free legal consultations with McCabe Partners Lawyers on the last Friday of each month from 12pm to 2pm. Bookings are non-essential but are recommended. For further information or to book an appointment phone 6382 6328.
Monthly Walking Group: The Hub's Walking Group recommenced on Wednesday. Phone 6382 6328 to find out when the next one will be held. The group leaves the Hub on the corner of Gordon and Campbell Streets at 9.30am on the last Wednesday of each month. Walk for wellness, companionship, fun, fitness and fresh air. All welcome, go at your own pace, suitable for all levels of fitness and ability.
Four Weeks of Wellness: Coming this month there is four weeks of wellness. Art Therapy for Relaxation is a four week course commencing from Tuesday February 23, 10am-12pm. Cost is $10 per person and includes four weeks of wellness, morning teas and great company. To register or for more information contact the Hilltops Community Hub on 6382 6328.
Hilltops Youth Action Group are encouraging all those who need it to make use of Headspace with appointments available now. Headspace Young is a free health service for young people living in the Hilltops LGA and with school returning it could be the perfect time for those who need it to check in on their mental health. To find out more or to make an appointment phone 1800 856 572 or jump online and visit www.headspace.org.au. Face to face appointments are available at the Hilltops Community Hub in Young.
Boxing: Boxing returns for Term 1 on Monday February 13. For more information on our boxing classes you can give us a call on 6382 5392 or email young@pcycnsw.org.au.
Futsal: Junior and senior Futsal will be returning on Tuesday Feb 7 for Juniors and Thurs Feb 2 for seniors. Junior games start from 4pm. For more information call us on 6382 5392.
Safer Drivers: Our next Safer Drivers course is on Saturday February 18. Book now to secure your spot. Get 20 Log Book hours and be ready for your P-plates sooner. www.pcycdrivereducation.org.au/book-a-course.
The NSW Government are planning for the future transport needs of the communities of the South East and Tablelands region and they want your feedback. The Draft Plan provides a blueprint for transforming the way people and goods travel within, to and through the region.
