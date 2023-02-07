What's on in the community

Hilltops Youth Action Group are encouraging all those who need it to make use of Headspace with appointments available now. Headspace Young is a free health service for young people living in the Hilltops LGA and with school returning it could be the perfect time for those who need it to check in on their mental health. To find out more or to make an appointment phone 1800 856 572 or jump online and visit www.headspace.org.au. Face to face appointments are available at the Hilltops Community Hub in Young.