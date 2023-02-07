Cooler and drier days ahead on the outlook

Some locals can breath a sigh of relief that the La Nina event over the past two years appears to continue to ease with forecasts not showing much rain on the horizon.
"La Nina continues in the tropical Pacific, but oceanic indicators (sea surface temperatures, SSTs) have weakened since their peak during spring 2022," a Bureau statement said.
"While ocean temperatures have eased from La Nina thresholds, the atmosphere has yet to respond, and remains La Nina-like.
"La Nina typically increases the chance of above-average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during summer."
However, forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology have predicted that Young can expect to have cooler and drier days ahead.
According to the outlook maps there is only a 45 per cent chance of the Hilltops receiving above average rainfall in the next week, and with only 0-1mm of rain predicted that's no surprise.
Over the next month there is only a 40 per cent chance according to the Bureau that the Hilltops will have any above average falls with the same predicted for the upcoming three months.
In the next month meteorologists at the Bureau have predicted between 10 to 25mm of rain for the region while there is a 75 per cent chance of between 50 to 100mm for the three months of February, March and April.
In fact a Bureau spokesperson said there is "a moderate chance in central NSW and the inland slopes" that the area will receive below average rainfall.
"For February to April, most of the country has close to equal chances of above and below median rainfall," the spokesperson said.
Temperature wise the Bureau has predicted there will be cooler than average days and nights.
According to the outlook maps there is a 45 per cent chance of above average maximum temperatures in Young for the next week, with that number dropping to only 20 per cent over the next month and back up to 45 per cent over the next three months.
Forecasters predict that maximum temperatures in the Hilltops will on average be one degree colder in the coming week with the potential for them to rise a degree over the coming month and into April.
"Below median maximum temperatures are likely for NSW, the chance rises to highly likely for much of eastern NSW," the spokesperson said.
Minimum temperatures are expected to sit around two degrees cooler over the next week according to the data.
"Climate change continues to influence Australian and global climates," the spokesperson said. "Australia's climate has warmed by around 1.47 degrees over the period 1910-2021. There has also been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity short duration rainfall events."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
