The Young Witness

Cooler and drier days ahead on the outlook

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some locals can breath a sigh of relief that the La Nina event over the past two years appears to continue to ease with forecasts not showing much rain on the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.