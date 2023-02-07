Coming up in Young and district

Young District Anglers Association has announced that it's 2023 Kids Fishing Day will be held at Chinamans Dam, Young on Saturday February 25 with registrations and fishing to commence at 8.00am and continue until 12.00 midday with presentation to follow. Prizes will be awarded on the day for all species , with lots of mystery prises to be awarded during the day for special events. There will be a free sausage sizzle in operation for all competitors. A coffee van will also be on site ,Entry is free for all competitors aged 5-16 ,the only conditions of entry is that all competitors supply there own fishing gear and bait and are accompanied by a responsible adult . Catch and release will be encouraged on the day. The aim of which is fun for all. All enquires should be made to Andrew Callaghan on 0429638254 President Young District Anglers Association.

