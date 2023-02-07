Coming up in Young and district

Saturday
At Anderson Park in Young until noon for most of the year. Plants and fresh fruit in season - lots of other produce and hand made goods to choose from - something for everyone. The Young Lions Club and other local organisations operate a barbecue at the market offering tea, coffee, sausage sandwiches and bacon and egg rolls or the like. It can vary from month to month but there always something homely on offer. Be sure to find those last minute Christmas gifts or spend the morning as a family wandering among all the fantastic stalls.
Saturday 25 February
Young District Anglers Association has announced that it's 2023 Kids Fishing Day will be held at Chinamans Dam, Young on Saturday February 25 with registrations and fishing to commence at 8.00am and continue until 12.00 midday with presentation to follow. Prizes will be awarded on the day for all species , with lots of mystery prises to be awarded during the day for special events. There will be a free sausage sizzle in operation for all competitors. A coffee van will also be on site ,Entry is free for all competitors aged 5-16 ,the only conditions of entry is that all competitors supply there own fishing gear and bait and are accompanied by a responsible adult . Catch and release will be encouraged on the day. The aim of which is fun for all. All enquires should be made to Andrew Callaghan on 0429638254 President Young District Anglers Association.
Wednesday 8 March 2023 to Wednesday 22 March 2023
The Hilltops community invites you to embrace the wealth of artistic and cultural activities in the region as part of an autumn trail encompassing Young, Harden, Boorowa and some regional villages. The Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail features the work of artists and artisans of all descriptions in studios, galleries, exhibitions and permanent installations across the whole region. The trail is the largest ever undertaken in the region and is an exciting development offering many art experiences in a variety of settings. The trail also coincides with a range of other exciting autumn events celebrated in the Hilltops region including concerts, shows, travelling exhibitions, theatre presentations, markets, Harmony dinner and dance, cinema screenings, music presentations, Lap the Map Lions Club fun walk, an annual croquet carnival, and readings from the 40 year Anthology by the Lambing Flat Writers. The Art and Cultural Trail is supported by Hilltops Council, Hilltops Arts Incorporated, Southern Tablelands Arts and the Young Society of Artists.
Saturday 29 April 2023
The Koorawatha Markets will be located at the Koorawatha Memorial Park, Boorowa Street. For more information or to book a stall site contact Karen Patrech - 0439 095 939 or email - koorawathamarkets@gmail.com.
