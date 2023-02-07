Locals encouraged to take part in World's Greatest Shave

The CEO of the Leukemia Foundation is encouraging locals to sign up and take part in the World's Greatest Shave.
Chris Tanti is urging locals to take part and raise money as more and more people in rural and regional areas are diagnosed with the disease.
"According to the Leukaemia Foundation's latest research, many Australians living with blood cancer, particularly those in regional and remote areas, are under significant financial strain as a result of their diagnosis and treatment," Mr Tanti said.
Money raised from taking part in the World's Greates Shave according to Mr Tanti will go towards helping those who are battling the disease.
"Regional patients and their loved ones often need to travel long distances or relocate to a capital city to access lifesaving treatment which significantly increases the financial hardship they experience," he said.
"As a result, some have had to sell assets including their house or car to pay for treatment, with others using charity food boxes and turning to charities like the Leukaemia Foundation for support."
Money not only goes to helping those who need it but also into how to treat the disease.
"Funds raised will also help research scientists continue their search for better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer more effectively," he said.
To find out more or to sign up visit www.worldsgreatestshave.com or phone 1800 500 088.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
