How a Murringo man created an app to help all locals

A man from Murringo has created a free mobile phone app that enables users to gain information in an emergency all in one place.
Moving from Melbourne to Cairns the now Murringo resident, his wife and young child all experienced a number of cyclones, including Yasi, and a chance encounter with an acquaintance while out to dinner in Sydney led to the development of an app now used by the likes of the Australian Defence Force.
"I ended up in Cairns with my wife and young child," Ian said.
"One of the things you experience up in Cairns is cyclones, we went up and visited and my mother lived up there and we would go up and visit on a regular basis but we don't know what the cyclone thing was.
"Skipping forward we ended up moving there from Melbourne and our first experience of a cyclone came through, we had a young baby at that point, the sky was green and the rain on the roof was absolutely deafening, everything is bending and creaking and you're just online trying to find stuff."
The thing that amazed Ian was the lack of information they were able to find that would enable his family to make decisions on how to deal with the tropical storm.
"There wasn't that much stuff back then, I found it really frustrating," he said.
"The Council advice is lock yourself in the smallest room in the house, cause that's going to be the strongest one, candles, a radio with batteries, some tinned food, fill your bathtub full of fresh water, fill up your gas cylinders for the barbecue so you've got stuff there that you can survive for a few days."
All important information, however, not the information that Ian was looking for he was wanting to know evacuation information, flooding, as well as what to expect when the time came that he and his family could leave their house.
Fortunately for Ian, his wife and child their first experience of a cyclone was comparatively not a bad one, however it got him thinking about the possibility of having as much information as possible all in one place.
"We were fine, we were completely fine, I remember Yasi came through and it was a big one," Ian said.
"I was in Melbourne at the time and my wife and my child were up in Cairns still and they were evacuated and everything was fine and there was this constant thing that was going on and I was thinking, this is really not a good thing."
Having moved back to Sydney about six years ago he was out to dinner with some friends and met an architect, the pair discussed how Ian didn't want to go back into advertising, but wanted to do something completely opposite.
"I don't really want to go back into advertising, it's just soulless, I feel dirty," he remembers saying at the time.
"I have a lot of skills and experience, it would be great to turn that into something positive, for once in my life."
The friend suggested he get a PhD.
"I explored that, I don't have a PhD," Ian joked.
"But I do have a lot of really good relationships with the University of NSW as a result.
"There's two professors there, Professor Chris Pettit and Professor David Sanderson who are really solidly behind everything I'm doing, along with a bunch of other post-grad doctorate types over there as well that have got a lot of experience in this space."
Ian really wanted to do something, to make it so people could be empowered to make their own decisions and have all the information available to them to enable them to do so.
"I am very much a practical guy," he said.
"I've got this hare-brained idea, we need to make that a reality, so it would be my job to take that hare-brained idea and turn it into something real."
"Tropical Cyclone Debbie came through," Ian said.
"I quickly put together an online dashboard for that at cyclonedashboard.com. I set one up for Cairns and for Townsville and I just quickly threw it together.
"I bought a domain name on the Saturday afternoon and I got a $30 hosting package and it was live on Saturday night."
Ian emailed the link to his friends and family as well as shared the link on social media, in only 48 hours over 13,000 people had visited his website.
"Bonkers, absolutely nuts," he said.
"Eventually I thought, this is good, I've got something here.
"The thing that I noticed was there were a few initiatives started up after that."
However Ian didn't let that deter him, instead he thought about how he could utilise the information.
"There were other businesses that were in there providing other services like incident management systems, I thought we can do that and we'll tack it on top of that."
And so the beginning of what is now the READI app was created.
The READI app has updates and information from RFS, SES, Bureau of Meteorology, Traffic, Health and much more.
Wherever you are in Australia the app is able to provide up to date information from national, state and local emergency agencies be it for a flood, fire or any other type of incident.
"There's over 1,500 data sources in there and this is all data that I've entered manually, myself," Ian said.
"I've now got a lot of interest from NEMA - National Emergency Management Agency - we've got a guy there called Andrew Ray who is a very vocal supporter of what it is we're trying to do.
"We've got Margaret Morton who is the Chief Executive of the Australian Institute of Disaster Resilience, another national body that are behind us.
"I've gotten in touch with Steph Cooke, I've had two meetings with Steph's staff and Victor Dominello as well, I had a meeting with his staff.
"It takes an inordinate amount of time for anything to happen so I'm just going off and doing it anyway," Ian said.
Despite how amazing and helpful the app has already been Ian is pretty humble about what he's created.
"Cause I've been a technical guy for so long, I kind of see it as an obvious way to go," he said.
Ian is now in the process of trying to secure funding so that he can expand the possibilities of the app to allow locals to report any incidents such as a tree down etc.
To find out more about the READI app or to download it for free visit https://readiapp.com.au/.
