The Young Witness

Work set to begin on the Hume Highway

Updated February 10 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:03am
Maintenance work to commence on the Hume Highway at Gundagai. Picture by LiveTraffic NSW

Motorists are being advised of work set to commence on the Hume Highway in the Riverina next week.

Local News

