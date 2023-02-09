The Young Witness

Cootamundra's Molycop 360 fined by EPA for dangerous over-stockpiling of tyres

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 10 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina tyre processing facility has been fined thousands of dollars for creating a community "fire hazard" by allegedly stockpiling 290 tonnes of tyres over their allowed legal limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.