A Riverina tyre processing facility has been fined thousands of dollars for creating a community "fire hazard" by allegedly stockpiling 290 tonnes of tyres over their allowed legal limit.
Cootamundra's Molycop 360 received the fine from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) after officers discovered 340 tonnes of tyres on site in May 2022.
The facility's license only permitted it to keep up to 50 tonnes.
EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations Carmen Dwyer said strict conditions existed around the mass storage of tyres due to their high risk as a potential fire hazard.
"Rubber tyres are extremely difficult to extinguish, generating large amounts of smoke and high heats placing authorities, the environment and the community at risk," Ms Dwyer said.
"Under Molycop's licence they can store up to 50 tonnes but on multiple occasions the company has ignored their obligations."
A tyre blaze is not only difficult to extinguish but exposes the community and environment to toxic chemicals and run-off into local waterways.
Molycop 360 is now reportedly complying with regulations.
"We are pleased the company has now implemented more rigorous processes to ensure compliance and we expect this will help them maintain what was previously a good environmental record," Ms Dwyer said.
Molycop 360 was contacted for comment.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.