Man charged with murder following fatal shooting

A man will face court today charged following the death of a man at Oberon on Thursday.
Officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street shortly after 8am on Thursday, February 9, where they found the body of a man with a gunshot wound.The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.
A crime scene was established which was examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm was seized for further examination.Following inquiries, the 57-year-old man was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in Bathurst Local Court today, Friday 10 February 2023.
Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.
