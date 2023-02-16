Drug accused to appear in Young Local Court

Two men faced Young Local Court on Friday after police allege $15 million of methylamphetamine was seized following a police pursuit.
According to police about 10.15am Thursday 16 February 2023, officers from Riverina Highway Patrol detected a Kia Carnival passenger van allegedly travelling 144km/hr in a 110km/hr zone on the Hume Highway at Tumblong.
"Police stopped the vehicle to speak with the driver, a 30-year-old man, who underwent a roadside drug test," police said.
"When he allegedly returned a positive result, and police attempted to arrest him, the driver sped away from the scene and a police pursuit commenced."
Police said the vehicle came to a stop after tyre spikes were deployed near Attwood Road, Burra Creek, and the driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old man, allegedly ran from the vehicle into a nearby paddock.
"Following a short foot pursuit, the men were arrested nearby and taken to Cootamundra Police Station," police said.
"Police searched the Kia van and seized 60kg of methylamphetamine, a rifle magazine, and ammunition to undergo forensic examination.
"The prohibited drugs have an estimated potential street value of $15 million."
A 30-year-old man was charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive motor vehicle while license suspended, and escape police custody.
A 27-year-old man was charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug.
The two men, both from Queensland, were refused bail to appear at Young Local Court on Friday.
