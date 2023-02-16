The Young Witness

Drug accused to appear in Young Local Court

Updated February 17 2023 - 6:08am, first published 6:01am
Two men faced Young Local Court on Friday after police allege $15 million of methylamphetamine was seized following a police pursuit.

Local News

