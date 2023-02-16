MLHD warn locals to take care in the heat

Drink plenty of water, and carry some with you when you're out

Eat smaller, cold meals such as salad and fruit

If you are travelling, take water to drink in case you break down or are delayed

Avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks

Plan your day around the heat. Stay indoors between 11am and 5pm and minimise physical activity

Keep the sun out of your house by shading windows with an awning, shade-cloth or plants. Shut curtains and blinds, and use fans and air conditioning where available

Take cool showers or baths or put your feet in cool water