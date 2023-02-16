The Young Witness

MLHD warn locals to take care in the heat

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:56am
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is reminding people to take the risk of heat related illness seriously with temperatures in the region expected to reach into the high 30s and early 40s this week for several days in a row.

