Candidates don't commit to government advertising

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has expressed her support for regional newspapers after the Young Witness joined dozens of local newspapers last week to put two crucial questions on the front page, addressed to Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns.
The questions were - To help protect the future of local news across NSW, will you:
The ACM network asked the questions due to the cost of newsprint and cut-throat competition for revenue from foreign-owned digital giants.
Ms Cooke said local media is a trusted source of information for our rural and regional communities.
"The NSW Government is investing $3 million through the new Regional Media Fund to help strengthen regional news and ensure that our communities have access to the news and information they need about the issues affecting them. I support ongoing investment in ensuring our regional media outlets can provide this invaluable news and information to our communities."
The Labor candidate for Cootamundra Chris Dahlitz was also asked the questions and passed the correspondence on to the Labor media team who had not responded.
