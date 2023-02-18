The Young Witness

Candidates don't commit to government advertising

Updated February 23 2023 - 11:12am, first published February 18 2023 - 11:42am
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has expressed her support for regional newspapers after the Young Witness joined dozens of local newspapers last week to put two crucial questions on the front page, addressed to Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns.

