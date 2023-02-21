Young Cherrypickers will use their opening round game against Leeton at this year's West Wyalong Knockout to test the waters of their new-look side.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish said pre-season training was starting to ramp up with their numbers steadily increasing as the event nears.
"Last season we went really well but we have a very different side to last year, so it'll be interesting to see how we go and test some things out," Cornish said.
After losing last year's premiership game 34-4 to Gundagai, Young lost several big hitters including ex-NRL playing brothers Mitch and Tyler Cornish.
Since the confirmation of their departure, the club has signed Canberra Raiders Cup's Atu Tupou, and Jersey Flegg players Tom Demeio and Ryan Dodson.
Local boy Jacob Lucas has also returned to the club after a stint at George Tooke Shield club Harden with his uncle, and former Young coach, Nick Hall.
The knockout will be the first time the new blood runs with the club and Cornish is excited to see them take the field.
"We've got some new players in key positions so it'll be good to get a few of the boys in there and float around," he said.
"Obviously we still want to go there to win and compete but it'll be good to test some new players in new positions."
Facing Group 20 premiers Leeton, Cornish said he doesn't know too much about the side but is expecting them to put up a fight.
"I know nothing about them, they're obviously not too bad, they won the competition last year in Group 20, you're not a bad team if you're winning comps, they must be alright," he said.
The Cherrypickers started their pre-season with low numbers, but Cornish assures that as the season creeps closer the squad has filled out.
Cornish's last knockout was with former club Goulburn and he's expecting his current side to take the competition head on.
"Young have always been good and competitive at knockout, but they've never won one, so we'll go there to try and do that this year," he said.
"It'd be nice to get out there and win the game early Friday and not have to worry about what's happening Saturday."
Young will open the 50th annual West Wyalong Knockout against Leeton at Ron Crowe Oval at 6.30pm on Friday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
