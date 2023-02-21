District Fours bowls held on new synthetic greens

Back from their Christmas break the ladies have been busy with various bowling competitions.
On the 8th February the District Senior Fours Championship was held at Cootamundra Ex- Services - on their new synthetic green. The Young team of Sheila Traynor, Ann Gardner, Jill Rosen and Robyn Apps played a team from Cootamundra Ex- Services. Young made a slow start - still adjusting to the synthetic green, but halfway through the match Young had caught up and the scores were even. Young continued to score 1 or 2 shots on the next few ends and were able to hold their lead to the last end. The final score was Young 22 Cootamundra 13. This means Young now play in the Regional finals to be held at Harden.
On Saturday 11th February the State Senior Fours Championships were played at Boorowa Ex- Services Club. The Young team was Sonia Ingall, Therese Ruhl, Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper. They played Harden on a very hot and windy day. The game was very even all the way until the final end. On the last end Young was holding 2 shots when Harden played their last bowl. That bowl took out one shot so that left Young the winner by one shot! Enough to win 17-16.
In the afternoon Young had to play Boorowa Ex-Services. Young had the advantage for most of the game and were the winners 27-14. They now play in the Regional finals at Harden.
On February 13th and 14th the Towning Shield was played at Albury. This is a competition for all clubs in the Region.
Teams from Southern Slopes, Riverina, South Western and a Composite team competed. There was one game Tuesday evening and another Wednesday morning. Young players in the South West team were Sheila Traynor, Jill Rosen, Robyn Apps and Judith Mulligan. They combined with members from Cootamundra - Ex, Harden, Boorowa and Grenfell to make teams for the South West. The overall result was a win to Riverina followed by Southern Slopes, the Composite group and South West.
Last Thursday a game was played in the first round of the Club Singles Championships. Margaret Gailey played Kathryn Betcher. Kathryn got off to an early start and by the 8th end was leading 8-4.
By the 16th end Margaret had scored twos and a three and was leading 15-9. On the 20th end Margaret led 19-13. Kathryn then scored 4 shots to make the score 19-17. On the 4th last end Margaret led 24-19, needing 1 shot to win the game. However, Kathryn then scored a 3 making it 22-24. Then Kathryn scored a 3 making her 25 to Margaret's 24.
An exciting finish to an excellent game. Congratulations to both ladies and especially to Kathryn who now goes on to round 2 next Thursday.
On Sunday the Club played in the first round of the Open Gender Pennants and 6 ladies played in this.
On Thursday the Club Singles Championships continue and on Sunday the Open Gender Pennants.
The first round of Group E Pennants games were played on Sunday. By negotiation all three matches that our club played started at 10 am to avoid the high afternoon temperatures.
The Grade 4 side played at home against Harden and scored a 10-0 win.
For the individual games (skips names only) David Quigley defeated Craig Phillis 29-15, Damien Miller defeated Terry Ricketts 34-13 and Peter Watts defeated Tom Glover 28-14.
The Grade 5 side also played at Young against Cootamundra Ex-Services with the Cootamundra side scoring a win by 72 shots to 60 shots.
Denis Rosen lost to Geoff Hillier 15-34, Glen Benson lost to Geoff Manwaring 17-24 and Joe Bargwanna defeated Peter Colvin 28-14.
The Grade 6 side played at Boorowa Recreation Club and found the Boorowa side too strong with the overall score being 67-45.
For the individual games Tony Ruhl lost to Russell George 14-28, Kate Cooper lost to Phillip Johnston 12-19 and Martin Betcher lost to Geoff Summerfield 19-20.
Local play on Thursday was held in the morning with 18 players on the green.
The triples team of Les Fanning, George O'Neil and Cliff Traynor won the vouchers with a margin of 11 shots.
Chris Wright and Denis Rosen had a margin of 10 shots in their game, Stuart Freudenstein and George Somerville won their game by 9 shots and Andrew Hutchison and Geoff DeBritt had a margin of 6 shots.
With the official temperature on Saturday just under 39 degrees there was morning play and with many players being involved in Pennants on Sunday just 8 players nominated.
Michael Webb and Vic Brown scored a 16-15 win over Albert Carter and Alan Gall and Harold Anderson and George Somerville scored 5 shots on the final end of their game to defeat Austin Crampton and Russell Boyd 21-16.
The next competition in the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge started on Wednesday night with Fridays the winning team on the night.
There were 11 teams playing on Thursday night and after a countback the EFL team were the winners with 14 points. The Night Riders also scored 14 points.
Play in this competition will continue on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The teams for the second round of Pennants are on the notice board and players are advised to check so that they are sure of where they have to play and the travel arrangements.
The Grade 4 side will travel to Tumut. The Grade 5 also have an away game against Boorowa Ex-Services and the Grade 6 side will be at home to Boorowa Ex-Services.
Players are advised that details concerning the Club Triples Championships for 2022-23 are on the notice board.
Entries for this event close on Thursday 16th March and the first games will be scheduled for Saturday 18th March.
