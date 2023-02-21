The Young Witness

District Fours bowls held on new synthetic greens

Updated February 21 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Back from their Christmas break the ladies have been busy with various bowling competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.