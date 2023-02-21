District Fours bowls held on new synthetic greens

On the 8th February the District Senior Fours Championship was held at Cootamundra Ex- Services - on their new synthetic green. The Young team of Sheila Traynor, Ann Gardner, Jill Rosen and Robyn Apps played a team from Cootamundra Ex- Services. Young made a slow start - still adjusting to the synthetic green, but halfway through the match Young had caught up and the scores were even. Young continued to score 1 or 2 shots on the next few ends and were able to hold their lead to the last end. The final score was Young 22 Cootamundra 13. This means Young now play in the Regional finals to be held at Harden.