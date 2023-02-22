Firefighters have battled multiple blazes across the region caused by dry weather and lightning.
Northwest of Wagga, local crews responded to a fire on the Goldfields Way at Barmedman on Tuesday night.
NSW Rural Fire Service Bland-Temora district manager Inspector Tom McDevitt said it was a rekindle from a fire the previous day.
"It impacted the rail corridor and Goldfields Way, the rail line and Goldfields Way were closed for five hours," Inspector McDevitt said.
The fire burnt through 70 hectares but has been rendered under control.
"At the height of the fire we had 10 appliances working to put it out and 25 personnel out on the grounds," Inspector McDevitt said. "NSW Police were doing traffic control while crews worked."
Crews remained on scene yesterday blacking out areas and patrolling.
Gundagai RFS brigades also worked to put out a blaze on Snowball Road. The fire burnt through three hectares but was quickly put out.
Two fires also burned near Murringo, east of Young.
