The Young Witness
What's on

Residents invited to hidden Riverina sunflower field near Cootamundra

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra Can Assist volunteer Cathy Manwaring gets a sneak peek of the sunflower farm. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Riverina farmer is gearing up to open his private sunflower farm to the public in a bid to raise funds for Cootamundra Can Assist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.