A Riverina farmer is gearing up to open his private sunflower farm to the public in a bid to raise funds for Cootamundra Can Assist.
Cootamundra Who Said They Could Dance 2023 contestant, farmer Justin Roberts, decided to hold an independent fundraiser for the charity which services more than 300 local anonymous cancer patients.
With the help of Amps of Moree, Nutrien Cootamundra, Barenbrug Shane Matthews and Seed Supplies who donated the seeds and fertiliser, Mr Roberts planted over 100,000 sunflowers across nine acres of his property- located on the outskirts of Cootamundra's township.
This weekend, for the first time, residents will be able to get a first-hand experience of the golden fields when the gates are opened to the public.
On Wednesday Cootamundra Can Assist volunteer and event organiser Cathy Manwaring had a sneak peek of the farm which she describes as the ideal setting for Instagram pictures.
"We asked Justin to be one of our contestants and he said yes, and then he came up with the idea to grow a sunflower field and decided to do that as an extra fundraiser," Mrs Manwaring said.
"It will be a gold coin donation for entry and then $2 per flower, and then you can bring a picnic or have a wander around."
The farm will be open this Sunday, February 26, from 10am to 4pm, with drinks available and a gold coin donation required.
Residents can pick flowers for $2 each.
The farm will also open on Sunday, March 5, from 10am to 4pm, with a barbecue set for the day.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
