Osteopath passionate about holistic treatment for all ages Advertising Feature

Dr Patricia Ortiz has opened her practice in Young. Picture supplied

Focusing on caring for people of all ages, Hilltops Holistic Osteopathy has opened in Young.

Hilltops Holistic Osteopathy owner and osteopath/psychotherapist Dr Patricia Ortiz is passionate about holistic treatment of her clients, from newborns to seniors.



Using many approaches such as cranial osteopathy, soft tissue techniques, spinal and joints manipulation, visceral manipulation, dry needling, body psychotherapy, exercise prescription, lymphatic drainage and patient education, the new practice offers a range of services to suit the needs of everyone with its holistic approach.

Osteopaths are AHPRA-registered healthcare practitioners and undergo rigid five years' university training to gain a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree.



"Osteopaths are musculoskeletal experts and use the biopsychosocial model," Dr Ortiz says.



"Our training includes a deep understanding of physiology, pathophysiology, neuroscience and how conditions and diseases affect the musculoskeletal system.



"If a person presents with a headache, for instance, I will ask questions about their whole life since they were born, all the accidents, conditions and diseases that they had, if they had physical and emotional trauma.



"I will check their whole body to understand the cause of the problem.



"I treat not only the symptoms but aim to address the causes as well."

Dr Ortiz has postgraduate training in pediatric osteopathy and treats babies and older children.



"Babies who are unsettled, with sucking issues, feeding issues, torticollis (stiff neck), plagiocephaly (flat head), sleeping issues, crying a lot can benefit from osteopathic treatment," she says.



"I also treat toddlers and older kids with musculoskeletal conditions, pains and aches, sensory issues, coordination issues and so on.



"It's is very gentle and safe. I never use spinal manipulation with babies and children. I work with gentle techniques, sensory integration exercises and regulation of the nervous system."

Dr Ortiz is also a university-trained psychotherapist, with extensive training in trauma.



"In my work as an osteopath, I can integrate psychotherapy when it is necessary," she says.

