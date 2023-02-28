Boorowa and Koorawatha Shows on this weekend

There are two local Agricultural Shows being held this weekend both within half an hour of Young with Boorowa Show on Saturday and Koorawatha Show on Sunday.
Boorowa Show is this Saturday and it will feature a pink theme.
Prizes will be awarded in three pink classes including Best Hat, open to all ages; Best Outfit worn by a girl under 18 years and Best Outfit worn by a boy under 18 years.
The headline act this year is Freestyle Kings, a world-renowned Australian Freestyle Motocross Team.
They use state of the art infrastructure, production and choreography to deliver breathtaking performances.
Freestyle Kings Live Motocross Show will perform three live shows on the main day of the show beginning at approximately 10.30 am.
John's Reptile Awareness Display will also entertain with their ever popular display of Australia's most venomous snakes and other reptiles. Learn what to do when confronted with a snake.
Troppo Magic will bring a touch of magic to the show for all ages. Troppo Bob is one of Australia's world class comedy magical entertainers.
The Show will be officially opened at 11am by well-known personality, Jack Ryan, who has been the Show announcer for many years.
Also on the program will be alpaca, stud cattle and sheep judging, poultry judging, along with junior parading and a display of vintage engines.
The Nick Burton-Taylor award for Champion Bird of the Show will be announced at 2.30pm with the winner of the Flock Ewe announced at 3pm. Horse ring events are all day including show jumping and harness driving.
The Boorowa Car Club will be there with some of their cars and their annual gum boot throwing competition this year including a smaller size gumboot for the kids.
Show admission is $10 adults, pensioners $5, school children admitted free, family pass $20.
If you are looking for something to do on Sunday then it might be worthwhile heading on down the road to the 2023 Koorawatha Show.
There will plenty for the whole family with the car show, local displays, a rock climbing wall, animal exhibits, show rings and lots more.
The show is celebrating its 75th year and after a huge return last year organisers are hoping it will be back bigger and better again this year.
The committee have added plenty of fun, new attractions to the event that will give attendees even more of a reason to enjoy themselves.
The 2023 Show has received funding from the State Government as part of the Country Shows Support Package.
With both Shows on over the two days why not make a weekend out of it.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
