The Young Witness

Boorowa and Koorawatha Shows on this weekend

Rebecca Hewson
Debbie Evans
By Rebecca Hewson, and Debbie Evans
Updated March 1 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are two local Agricultural Shows being held this weekend both within half an hour of Young with Boorowa Show on Saturday and Koorawatha Show on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.